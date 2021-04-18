Saad Rizvi placed in Fourth Schedule

LAHORE: The Home Department, Government of Punjab, has placed the name of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), on the list of the Fourth Schedule, The News has learnt.

An official of the Home Department confirmed that the decision has been taken after the recommendation of the Counterterrorism Department and the District Intelligence Committee. He has been placed in the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. Sources claimed that Saad’s assets have been frozen under the law and his national identity card and bank accounts have been blocked. Additionally, his name would be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the Interior Ministry.

The Fourth Schedule is a list where suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The names of Fourth Schedulers are referred to the local police and law-enforcement agencies for effective monitoring. If a Fourth Scheduler wants to move somewhere, he has to inform the nearby police station.