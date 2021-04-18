ATC sends 181 TLP activists to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar has sent 181 activists of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to the Adiala Jail on judicial remand and given four activists to police custody on physical remand.

The court has also approved a 3-day physical remand of the banned TLP activist Shaheer Sialvi. The court has approved a 10-day physical remand of three TLP activists Hussain Sher Bahadar, Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Shehryar and given them to the Gujar Khan Police custody.

City Police Station, Waris Khan Police Station, Westridge Police Station, Gujar Khan Police Station, Taxila Police Station, Wah Police Station and Jhelum Police Station presented several TLP activists before the court. The TLP activists are Asim Ashfaq Rizvi, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasar, Hamad Ahmed, Nasir Mehmood, Muhammad Anis Raza, Rashid Mehmood and others. Different police stations presented a total of 185 TLP activists before the court. The court sent 181 people to jail and approved physical remand of four people.