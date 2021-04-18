Allegations against JS investments: Anchorperson declared as PO

KARACHI: A district and sessions court on Saturday declared anchorperson Asad Kharal as a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case against him for defaming and hurling baseless accusations against the JS Investments.

The additional district and sessions judge South issued perpetual warrants for his arrest and directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block his computerised national identity card (CNIC).

The anchorperson was accused of levelling baseless accusations against the investment firm during a talk show on a private TV channel in 2016. According to a court staffer, he was summoned repeatedly by the court to appear and submit his reply, but he remained absent.

The complaint read that the anchorperson made false allegations against the JS Investment in a bid to undermine and defame the company based on ulterior motives. It added that besides being baseless, the content of the show hurt the profile of the firm and the accused shall be penalised for the offence.

He was granted bail by the court but he remained absent on the hearings afterwards, the staffer added, the court on a previous hearing had ordered proceeding of proclamation against the accused for his continuous non-compliance of the judicial orders.

The complaint was filed under sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Pakistan Penal Code.