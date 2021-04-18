PML-N terms PTI ‘record tampering movement’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has termed the PTI “record tampering movement”.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said Imran Niazi and Usman Buzdar would not come to the rescue of the chief secretary after the end of the government.

She alleged that the Punjab government had changed the record of Jatiya Amira land by abducting officers from their homes at midnight.

“We have got the details of all government officials and professional thugs who changed the record,” she claimed and warned the Punjab bureaucrats to abstain from doing personal jobs of Imran Niazi and Shehzad Akbar.

She said the government employees took an oath of allegiance to the state, the officers who become personal employees of the powerful under pressure or greed violate their oath.

She said that Nawaz Sharif’s war was against the same class who do not abide by their oath. The level of Firdous Aashiq was not even equal to cumin in salt.