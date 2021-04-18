Ex-MNA death termed great loss for Bajaur

KHAR: The death of prominent religious scholar and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Mohammad Sadiq was termed a great loss for the Ummah and Bajaur tribal district.

Maulana Zakirullah, a leader of Wifaqul Madaris, Bajaur chapter, said that Maulana Mohammad Sadiq had always played an active role for the preaching and defence of the religion of Islam and development of Bajaur and prosperity of its people.

He termed his death an irreparable loss for the religion of Islam and Bajaur district.

Maulana Mohammad Sadiq, who was ex-MNA of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), passed away here on Friday. He was 80. His funeral prayers were offered at Madrasa Riazul Uloom in Cheenagai area in Mamond tehsil the same day.

A large number of people, including political, religious and social circles attended the funeral prayers. He had been in bed due to multiple health complications for the last several weeks.