One killed, 4 injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when the families of two friends traded fire over a trivial issue at Hassokhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The police said that two friends first exchanged harsh words and then traded fire in Hassokhel village.

As a result, Asmatullah was killed and Ziaur Rahman, Wasid, Hamid Aziz Mosaki and Ziaur Rahman Mosaki were injured.The dead and injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali. The police have registered the case and started investigation.