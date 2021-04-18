close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

Patwaris asked to be present in offices

Our Correspondent
MANSEHRA: District administration has warned patwaris (revenue collectors) to ensure presence at their offices situated in their respective localities, otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.

“We have been paying surprise visits to the Patwar offices in order to ensure that land mutation and other activities take place in accordance with the directions issued by the district administration,” Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik told reporters on Saturday.

She said that Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan has taken notice of the alleged absence of the patwaris from their respective localities and directed the assistant commissioners concerned to regularly monitor their activities.

Sundus, who had visited Sherpur, Khawajgan, Shanai and other patwari offices in recent days, said that she also checked the land mutation and other records in the registrar. She said that patwaris of most of the circles were operational and serving the people in a better way.

