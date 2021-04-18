Man electrocuted in Hattar Economic Zone

HARIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Hattar Economic Zone, police said here on Saturday.

Police quoted witnesses as saying that Muhammad Jehanzeb, a resident of Klorkot area, was working as a helper with a truck driver.

On Saturday, the driver parked the truck for offloading some raw material that he had brought from Karachi for a factory of batteries in Hattar Economic Zone when Jehanzeb’s hand accidentally touched the high tension lines passing overhead and as a result he died on the spot.

His body was shifted to the trauma centre, police and hospital sources said. It may be mentioned here that it was the second incident of its kind in Hattar Economic Zone within one week. Earlier, a driver was electrocuted outside a biscuit manufacturing unit.