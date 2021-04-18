Jati Umra shaken due to action against land mafia: Firdous

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the palace of Jati Umra has been shaken due to the action taken against the land mafia.

Those who have proof of ownership should present it in the court of law. The government is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against the land mafia without any discrimination.

She stated this while talking to media persons after visiting a Ramazan Sasta Bazaar near Shamsabad here on Saturday. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah and Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq accompanied her during her visit. Gulzar briefed her about the arrangements and facilities extended in Ramazan Bazaars. After seeing the rush of people at the sugar counter, Firdous directed increasing the number of sugar counters. She sought the views of consumers and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is committed against inflation. She said the Punjab government has given a subsidy of Rs 7 billion for Ramazan bazaars where a 10kg bag of flour is being sold for Rs 375. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, sugar has been made available in Ramazan bazaars at the ex-mill rate. The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 20 per kg on sugar. There is no shortage in the stock of sugar.

She said the Punjab government has made a comprehensive mechanism to regularize housing societies. This step has been taken on the order of the High Court. The law will come into force against the elements who are exploiting people. She said there is an earthquake in the Raiwind Palace.

She said the situation of COVID-19 in Punjab is very bad. As many as 100 ventilators have been provided. Information is being provided through media about SOPs. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are fighting against Qabza mafia. The government is fulfilling its responsibilities for the rule of law and “we will not back down from our mission”. She said Buzdar has announced a package for journalists who died due to COVID-19. The statistics of journalists should be submitted to the Punjab government through press clubs. She said Punjab will buy the vaccine against COVID-19 from its own resources. Media is on the front line against Corona. Media workers will also be vaccinated against Corona.