President administers oath to Tarin, Shibli

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday administered oath to the newly appointed federal ministers in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who took oath of the office of their respective ministries included Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and Senator Shibli Faraz.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Fayaz Tarin as Minister for Finance and Revenue, while Senator Shibli Faraz was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology.