Senior anchor-person’s mother passes away

ISLAMABAD: The mother of senior anchor-person of Geo News and renowned columnist Saleem Safi passed away on Saturday. She was admitted to Islamabad hospital due to coronavirus.

Her funeral prayers will be held today (Sunday) at 11:am at main Janazagha of Rashakai (Near Rashakia Interchange), Mardan Road. Fateh Khawani will be held on Monday at her ancestral village situated near Rahakai Interchange. The staff members of Geo News, Jang and The News condoled with Saleem Safi on his mother’s sad demise. Important personalities including PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Ameer Muqam and former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani expressed condolences with Saleem Safi.