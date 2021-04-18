Steps being taken to supply quality cotton seeds to growers

MULTAN: Significant steps are being taken for the supply of quality cotton seeds to growers through public-private partnership that would bring a sizable increase in per acre production.

Talking to The News here on Saturday, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Vice-President Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur stated that the Ministry of National Food Security was going to take important steps to provide high quality seeds to the cotton growers this year in collaboration with the public and private sectors and basic work had been started in this regard.

Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur said that for the first time in the history of the country, the PCCC was going to carry out large-scale multiplication of high quality cotton seeds produced by the PCCC in its subsidiaries.

This would improve the cotton rehabilitation and development efforts while maintaining seed purity, excellent germination and good production potential, he added. He said that the PCCC would hire the services of reputed seed companies under an agreement.

He said that the PCCC had assigned an exclusive task to Director Research PCCC Dr Tasawar Hussain Malik for liaising directly with the heads of research institution under the PCCC to provide pure, quality and quality cotton seeds to the farmers this year. Dr Ali Talpur said that the Ministry of National Food Security was playing its role in obtaining high seed technology of cotton from Chinese agronomists under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project at the government level and soon they would introduce Chinese technology in the country.