Punjab CM dissatisfied with quality, standard of uplift projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review progress on different development projects of the Public Health Engineering Department at CM’s Office here on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction over quality, standard and delay in development projects.

Usman Buzdar has taken notice of embezzlement in streetlights project in Taunsa and directed an inquiry and sought a report within 10 days.

He also directed for arresting the contractor concerned involved in this scam.

He directed for restoring water supply scheme in Fort Monroe on an emergent basis and said that underground tanks should be constructed in remote areas to store water. The chief minister directed for taking all possible steps for water supply in Koh-e-Sulaiman and other hilly areas besides timely completion of streetlights, tuff tiles, water supply and other projects in Taunsa.

Usman Buzdar said he will personally monitor development projects of the backward areas and those who involved in irregularities should get ready to face legal action.

The principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries Housing, Industries, School Education, Public Health Engineering Southern Punjab, DG Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority were also present while commissioner, DCs and other officers from Multan and DG Khan participated in the meeting through video link.