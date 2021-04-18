Court acquits man in drug peddling case

HARIPUR: Court of an additional sessions judge has acquitted an accused charged with drug peddling as the prosecution failed to prove charges here on Saturday.

According prosecution records, the SHO City Police Station Siddique Shah had arrested Muhammad Mushtaq from Chohar Sharif Road on November 1 last year and claimed to have recovered a shopping bag carrying 4kg charas and 50 grams heroin from his possession.

The case was registered against the accused and the court of additional sessions judge-6 conducted the trial.

However, the court acquitted the accused as the prosecution failed to prove charges with sufficient evidences. Advocate Shoaib Ali contested on behalf of the accused.