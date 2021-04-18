close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
INP
April 18, 2021

Man killed, four hurt as PTI workers clash in N Waziristan

National

MIRANSHAH: Armed clash between activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Saturday resulted in death of one worker and left four other injured.

Sources said that PTI workers exchanged hot words over party matters in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The verbal clash turned violent after which they traded fire. As a result one PTI worker Asmatullah was killed, while Ziaur Rehman, Wasid, Hamid Aziz and another were injured.

The body and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Mir Ali and the police, after registering a case, started investigation.

