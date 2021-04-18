Maryam to reach Karachi on five-day visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who was indisposed for some days, has decided to resume political activities after her
recovery.
It has been reported that Maryam will go to Karachi on April 24 on a five-day trip where she will hold meetings with party candidate Miftah Ismail and other party leaders for the by-elections.