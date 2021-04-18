Bangash quits as KP CM’s aide on science

PESHAWAR: Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday resigned as adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology to focus his “entire attention” on his constituency.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Bangash stated that he resigned from his portfolio because of some “unavoidable circumstances” in his constituency. He made the announcement on Twitter.

“Submitted my resignation from post of Advisor to CM KP. Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step. I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to keep up to expectations of people of my constituency and reserve my entire attention for them,” he wrote.