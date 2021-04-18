TLP ban purely an internal decision, says Fawad

RAWALPINDI: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said declaring the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a proscribed organisation was purely an internal decision of Pakistan and insisted there was no foreign pressure.

Talking to reporters at a hospital here after enquiring after the health of injured policemen, Chaudhry rejected outright any foreign pressure on the TLP issue. The minister said the government had handled the protest of the TLP “in the best possible manner” and the situation across the country had returned to normal.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already issued a statement in which he had appreciated the bravery of police and law enforcement agencies. Chaudhry said the government had to shut down social media for a few hours, but it was unavoidable in order “to counter the tactics of the miscreants”.

“Every Muslim is ready to sacrifice his life for the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), but for anyone to use this issue for political mileage is unfortunate. In the past, a foreign hand was found in sectarian violence in Karachi and no one can rule out the hand of enemy countries in the recent violence in the name of religion,” he said. The minister said “a few parties may have been playing in the hands of the enemy” and such incidents could weaken the country. The minister said: “In a democracy everybody has his viewpoint, but no one can be allowed to blackmail the state by the use of force or any other means.”