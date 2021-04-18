close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

One killed, 4 injured in North Waziristan firing

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when the families of two friends traded fire over a trivial issue at Hassokhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The police said that two friends first exchanged harsh words and then traded fire in Hassokhel village.

As a result, Asmatullah was killed and Ziaur Rahman, Wasid, Hamid Aziz Mosaki and Ziaur Rahman Mosaki were injured.The dead and injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar