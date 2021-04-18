Five dead at Chinese-financed plant in Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: At least five people were shot dead and dozens injured when Bangladesh police opened fire on Saturday on demonstrating workers at the construction site of a Chinese-financed power plant, officials said.

Police started shooting after workers became violent, said Saiduzzman Chowdhury, government administrator in the southern coastal town of Banshkhali. They were protesting over unpaid wages, working hours and alleged discrimination.

Azizul Islam, Banshkhali police chief, said about 2,000 protesters threw rocks and bricks at police, who responded with gunfire.