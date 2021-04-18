Time to test bench strength: Waqar

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe series would give us opportunities to test our bench strength and give required rest to top bowlers, revealed bowling coach Waqar Younis during virtual media talk Saturday.

“We are considering all options, knowing well that our bowlers are coming out of long break because of PSL’s untimely postponement. We know well how much cricket top bowlers need. We also want to test our bench strength. Zimbabwe series would provide us that opportunity.”

Waqar hoped that a formidable bowling combination would be finalized by the World Cup T20.

“Our effort is to prepare the best combination for the coming World Cup. A few options we have with us and are trying to get a clear picture well in time.”

The team bowling coach said that majority of pitches in South Africa during the series were batting paradise. “T20 cricket requires such luxury where bowlers most of the time struggle. Yet we managed them well in the last T20. If South Africa scored over 200, we chased down the total easily.”

Waqar was satisfied with the bowling performance of key bowlers. “There is always room for improvement. We are working on some of the weaknesses we have seen. Shaheen, Harris, Faheem and Hasan all know well what is required of them.”

He said his team had beaten the best of South Africa even before some of the key players’ departure for IPL. “It is for South Africa Board to see. We have beaten their best of the lot by playing some exciting cricket and we have shown that our boys are capable of bringing out the best anytime.”

Waqar Younus said he never paid heed to any criticism. “My efforts have always been to put in my best as a bowling coach and that is what I am doing without taking consideration of criticism.”