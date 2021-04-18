Another 8 die from COVID-19, 346 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as eight more patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have died of the disease in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district though 346 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region after March 10 this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 241 new patients have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours that is also the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the federal capital after March 10.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the federal capital has dropped down to 5.1 per cent in the last 24 hours that is also the lowest in the last one month.

It is important to mention here that before reopening of educational institutions in January this year, the positivity rate from ICT was being recorded between one and 1.5 per cent that rose up to 4.1 per cent in the first week of March and for the second week of March, the weekly positivity rate in ICT was 5.1 per cent, equal to that of recorded in the last 24 hours.

It is important to note that on Saturday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities was 14,809 that was 1,400 more than that of the number of cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was 13,409 on Saturday. The number of cases from ICT and Rawalpindi was more than double if compared with the number of active cases in Sindh on Saturday that was 7,188.

It is interesting that the number of active cases from the twin cities was more than four-and-a-half times the number of active cases in Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan combined on Saturday. The number of active cases from AJK, Balochistan, and GB was 3,283 on Saturday.

According to details, five more patients died of the illness from ICT in the last 24 hours from where a total of 631 patients have so far died of COVID-19. Meanwhile, death of another three patients from Rawalpindi has taken death toll from the district to 816.

In the last 24 hours, confirmation of another 241 patients positive from ICT has taken tally to 68,906 of which 55828 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was 12,447 on Saturday.

As many as 105 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district taking tally from the district to 20,170 of which 16,992 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 2362 on Saturday of which 150 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 2,212 patients were in home isolation.