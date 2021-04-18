62 more COVID patients die

LAHORE : As many as 62 patients died of COVID-19 and another 2,837 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 7,271 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 264,010 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 38,811 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,233,708 in the province.

After 7,271 fatalities and recovery of a total of 213,896 patients, including 2,131 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 42,843 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.