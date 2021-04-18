Resolution in PA against high-price of sugar

LAHORE : A PML-N MPA filed a resolution in Punjab Assembly against the sale of sugar on Rs 120 per kg instead of the court order to sell the commodity at Rs 85 per kg.

Hina Pervaiz Butt, an MPA from PMLN, filed the resolution in Punjab Assembly here on Saturday in which she stated that the court orders about price of sugar should be implemented.

The text of the resolution submitted by PML-N member Hina Pervez Butt said that the government and the sugar mafia were robbing people and there was a shortage of sugar and flour in Ramazan bazaars.

She said that the government has miserably failed to implement court orders. She said the government has announced to sell sugar at Rs 85 per kg in Ramadan but sugar was being sold at Rs 120 per kg in general markets.

In the resolution, she demanded the government implement the court order and ensure that the sugar should be available to every citizen at Rs 85 per kg.