CS suspends AMO during visit to Ramazan bazaar

LAHORE: PUNJAB Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Wahdat Colony Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed quality, prices and availability of essential items.

The chief secretary issued orders for suspension of Assistant Municipal Officer (AMO) Suhail Gondal over absence from duty. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that providing maximum relief to the common man during the holy month of Ramazan is top priority of the government.

Asking the officers to perform their duties diligently, the chief secretary warned that negligence would not be tolerated in any case.

He said arrangements in Ramazan bazaars and price control measures are being reviewed on a daily basis. He directed that besides prices a strict check be kept on quality, demand and supply of eatables, adding that no compromise can be made on quality.

The chief secretary mentioned that due to subsidy on select items their demand is high but there would be no shortage of any commodity.

He directed that sufficient quantity of eatables including flour and sugar be made available in Ramazan bazaars. He also listened to the complaints of buyers and issued necessary directions for their resolution.

He asked the authorities to take all possible measures for facilitation of consumers in Ramazan bazaars and increase the number of counters to reduce rush of people, besides setting up separate counters for elderly and women.

The chief secretary said that as per directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, strict monitoring of prices and availability of eatables is being carried out. He also issued directions to the assistant commissioner Model Town regarding enforcement of coronavirus precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance at Ramazan bazaars.