Partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday. They predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed in several cities including Malam Jabba 25, Dir (Lower 23, Upper 04), Saidu Sharif 15, Balakot, Pattan 10, Kakul 07, Peshawar (Airport 05, City 03), Kalam 03, Cherat, Takht Bai 01, Srinagar (City 25 , Airport 24), Anantnag 23, Rawalakot 21, Kotli 17, Jammu (City 16, Airport 07), Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 05), Garhi Dupatta 05, Sialkot (Airport 10, City 06), Narowal 09, Gujrat 08, Murree 07, Joharabad 04, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock 03, Kot Addu, Hafizabad, DG Khan 02, Astore 07, Skardu 05, Gilgit, Gupis and Bagrote 02.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was observed at Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 30.5°C and 17.4°C.