Steps taken for cotton promotion

MULTAN: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research was taking various steps to revive and promote cotton by ensuring provision of quality cottonseeds to farmers across the country.

Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) President Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur in a statement said farmers would be provided the best cottonseeds through public-private partnership in the coming year.

The seeds prepared by all research institutes of PCCC would be given to farmers with the assistance of renowned seed companies, he said, adding that PCCC would ensure multiplication of quality seeds at a large scale in the country, and would surely benefit the agriculture sector, as well as would improve the financial condition of farmers.

Director Research Dr Tasawar Hussain has been given a special task to keep in contact with all research institutes working under PCCC in the country and ensured availability of the quality seeds, Dr Talpur said.

He also remarked that the Ministry of Food Security and Research was also playing the role in obtaining Chinese seed technology under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The technology would surely help resolve challenges of whitefly, pink bollworm, leave curled virus, etc, he added. It would also reduce the cost of inputs and improve production, he added.