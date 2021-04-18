close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

Gold rates up Rs500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs1,300/tola to Rs104,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs1,115 to Rs89,420, it added.

In the international market too, bullion prices increased $30 to $1,777/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates increased Rs30 to Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs25.72 to Rs1,165.98, it added.

Latest News

More From Business