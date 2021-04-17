All-out effort for industrial uplift in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all resources were being utilised for industrial development and elimination of unemployment.

He was presiding over a meeting, convened to review progress of development works at industrial estates working under the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

PIEDMC Chairman Nabil Hashmi, board members Arif Qasim, Tariq Siraj Jafari, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, GM Technical Farooq Johri, GM Coordination Omar Saeed and GM Business Development Amna Faisal Shah were also present.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the authorities concerned to make a comprehensive plan for construction of residential buildings for workers at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, and to provide facilities to the IT sector in the Multipurpose Business Centre. The minister expressed his desire to lay the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Business Centre on May 1 and sought a final date for its completion.

He ordered for expediting the development work of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and complete the work on Rahimyar Khan grid station as soon as possible and submit detailed plan with financial model of Pakistan’s first Aqua Park in Chunian.

He also directed for starting work on establishment of IT Incubation Centre in South Punjab. He said that for facilitating industrialists in Punjab and promoting establishment of industries, special economic zones were being set up in which investors were being given tax exemptions for 10 years. The PIEDMC chairman Nabil Hashmi and the CEO briefed the provincial minister on the ongoing works in the industrial estates.