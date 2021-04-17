Court postpones Gilani’s indictment until May 18

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani till May 18 due to absence of the accused in a reference pertaining to illegal award of a publicity campaign contract. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Yusuf Raza Gilani could not attend the proceedings while the co-accused, including Riaz Asher Siddiqui and others, appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB also submitted a report to the court which declared a co-accused, Farooq Awan, as an absconder. The court directed all the accused to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case. The NAB had alleged that a publicity campaign contract granted by the accused had caused a loss of Rs128 million to the national exchequer in 2011. The reference had named Gilani, former principal information officer of the Press Information Department Muhammad Saleem, former IT ministry secretary Farooq Awan, former chief executive officer of the Universal Services Fund (USF) Riaz Asher Siddiqui, the chief executive officer of the advertising agency, USF former company secretary Syed Hasan Shikoh and former PA to PRO IT Muhammad Hanif for allegedly misusing their authority in the publicity campaign and causing the loss to the exchequer.