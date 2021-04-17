110 more die from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reported 110 more deaths from COVID-19 as the third wave of coronavirus continues to take lives despite government restrictions to contain the virus.

According to the Health Ministry data, most deaths were reported in the northeastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With fresh casualties, the country’s overall death toll reached 15,982. On Wednesday the country reported 135 deaths followed by 188 on Thursday, the highest single-day fatalities since June 2020. Some 5,364 new infections were reported during past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 745,182. In the last 15 days of April alone, the country recorded over 72,000 cases.

The current number of active cases across the country is 78,425, while 650,775 patients have so far recovered. Government and health officials warn that if the ongoing pace of infections continues for another two weeks, the situation may get worse. In several district hospitals, nearly 90% of ventilators and oxygen beds are already occupied, while some hospitals are turning away new patients as 100% of beds allocated for coronavirus patients are already taken, according to ministry officials. Pakistan is set to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses from various countries in the coming weeks to speed up its slow immunization campaign. So far, out of its population of 210 million, nearly 1.4 million people, including health professionals and people above 50 years old, have been inoculated.