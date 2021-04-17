Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on S Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday condemned Houthi's ballistic missiles and drones attacks launched towards Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on April 14 and 15. "It is commendable that Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed all projectiles successfully," the Foreign Office said in a statement. The Foreign Office noted that the attacks, causing fear and terror, were reprehensible. "Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity," it added. Yemen's Houthi group used drones and missiles to attack targets in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, it had said on Thursday, including one belonging to state oil giant Aramco which caused a fire. There was no Saudi confirmation of a fire or of a hit on a Patriot anti-missile structure which the Houthi military spokesman said was also struck.