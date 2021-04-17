Special cell formed to point out rioters: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said a special cell comprising Nadra, Safe City Lahore and other agencies has been set up to point out those involved in violence against the police. In a tweet, he said the cell is pointing out the people involved in violence against the police through videos. “Dozens of people have been identified so far and action is being taken against them under the Terrorism Act,” the minister said. He explained that the district administration would also monitor all speeches.