Nation indebted to martyred cops, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid special tribute to the police force for their heroic stand against the organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail the government and said the nation was indebted to these heroes. Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay the tribute and said, “want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence, intended to create chaos to blackmail the govt”. He noted that four policemen were martyred and over 600 injured. “Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs,” he added.