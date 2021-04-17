Pakistan clinch T20I series against South Africa

CENTURION, South Africa: Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 International at SuperSport Park here on Friday. It clinched a 3-1 series win for the tourists.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising when they reached 92 for one in the 10th over after bowling out South Africa for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.

But six wickets fell for 27 runs after Fakhar Zaman was out for a hard-hitting 60 off 34 balls before Mohammad Nawaz sealed the win with a six off the penultimate ball.

Pakistan’s 3-1 series win completed a clean sweep of four successful series against South Africa during the season. They won Test and T20 series in Pakistan and a One-Day International and T20 series in South Africa.