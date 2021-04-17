Sindh bans rallies, sit-ins in specified areas for 60 days

Karachi: The Sindh home department, acting on directives of the provincial government, has issued an order for imposing a ban on protests, rallies and assemblies of persons in selective areas for a period of 60 days. A notification, issued by the department, reads, “The government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) of the CrPC had declared the following points and areas banned for protests, sit-ins, demonstrations, rallies and assembly of the persons for the purpose of blocking traffic for a period of 60 days vide this department’s notification of even number dated February 15, 2021.” It says the specified areas are the National Highways, the Super Highway (Karachi to Hyderabad), the Indus Highway, the RCD Highway, railway stations, railway tracks and their adjacent areas, main roads leading towards ports, airports, universities, hospitals etc., inter-city bus terminals located within main cities, and roads leading towards the downtown.