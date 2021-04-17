All Sindh UCs connected with Nadra

KARACHI: The Sindh local government department announced on Friday that it had completed the process of linking up all the union councils (UCs) in the province with the central database of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). The link-up between the UCs in the province and Nadra is meant to issue computerised birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to citizens. A handout issued in this regard quoted Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah as saying that the completion of the project would help prevent the issuance of forged Nadra computerised certificates.