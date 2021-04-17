close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2021

All Sindh UCs connected with Nadra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh local government department announced on Friday that it had completed the process of linking up all the union councils (UCs) in the province with the central database of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). The link-up between the UCs in the province and Nadra is meant to issue computerised birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to citizens. A handout issued in this regard quoted Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah as saying that the completion of the project would help prevent the issuance of forged Nadra computerised certificates.

Latest News

More From Pakistan