Sat Apr 17, 2021
April 17, 2021

Man dies seeing brother’s body

April 17, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: A man was shot dead and his brother died of heart attack after he saw the body of his brother in Basti Kararwala on Friday. Reportedly, Manzoor Hussain Sial was shot dead by a motorcyclist in Basti Kararwala. When his brother came and saw his body he suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. Khangarh police shifted the bodies to Khangarh hospital.

