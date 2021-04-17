Two die of dog-bite

SUKKUR: Two victims of dog-bite died in Khairpur and Thatta on Friday. Reports said a stray-dog had bitten a boy, identified as Nadeem Chandio, in village Fatah Ali Chandio in district Khairpur. He was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his wounds due to unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine. The deceased’s parents demanded justice and registration of a case against municipal administration, Khairpur. In another incident of similar nature, a dog had bitten Roshan Mallah, s/o Ramzan Mallah, a municipal committee Thatta employee, who could not survive though he was shifted from Thatta to Karachi for treatment.