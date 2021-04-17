Two girls abducted

DASKA: Two girls were abducted in separate incidents here on Friday. The daughter of Rizwan of village Vasankey was kidnapped by accused Faisal and his accomplices. Meanwhile, the daughter of Salik was abducted by accused Ali Raza and his accomplices in the area of Bombanwala police. Police have registered cases.

WOMAN DIES: A woman died in a road accident in the limits of Motra police on Friday. Islam and his wife Zainab were travelling on a motorcycle and near Seikey a speeding tractor-trolley hit them, leaving Zainab dead on the spot and Islam wounded critically. He was referred to Lahore from the Civil Hospital.