President appoints CII chairman, members

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the appointment of members of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) with Dr Qibla Ayaz as chairman of the body.

The president approved the appointments to 12 vacant seats of the CII under Article 228 of the Constitution, a President House press release said. He also appointed Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui of Karachi University, Pir Abu-ul-Hassan Muhammad Shah of Bhera Sharif, Hassan Haseebur Rehman, Maulana Hameedul Haq Haqqani as members of the Council.

Other council members included Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pirzada Junaid Amin, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Habib Irfani and Maulana Nasim Ali Shah.