No logic in PMLN false impressions: A guilty conscience needs no accuser, says Shahzad

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Friday criticised PMLN leaders Atta Ullah Tarar and Maryam Aurangzeb for creating a false impression through their press conferences that the Punjab government was going to launch an operation at the Jati Umrah residence of Sharif family.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the Punjab government had started a campaign to retrieve state land from illegal possession and the drive was underway, say media reports.

He said containers could not demolish walls adding that bulldozers and other machinery were used for demolishing buildings.

According to the Lahore Record of Rights, the Punjab government in 1966 and 1967 had 839 kanals in Mouza Manak (now known as Jati Umrah) and presently there was not even a single marla over there.

He said when the revenue department looked into the matter, it came to know that a huge piece of land [in the Mouza] was transferred to some people in 1989, 1992 and 1994.

He said the persons to whom the land was transferred were Waheeda Begum, Muhammad Ali and another person.

He said on transfer (Inteqal) of land, it was mentioned as per order of deputy secretary of the Board of Revenue (BoR), and there was no proper letter in this regard, adding that the BoR gave in writing that no proper record was available in this regard to verify it.

Shahzad Akbar said the BoR wrote to the district administration to make correction in the record and restore the provincial government land under its title.

He said all fake transfers were reverted to the Punjab government.

He said last night the PMLN social media wing spread rumours that containers had been placed for an operation in Jati Umrah.

He said there was no logic in such false impressions when the civil court had been approached against the revenue officer’s order.

He said no operation was planned and there was nothing on ground in this regard. He said a thief always mistook every vehicle with a blue revolving light for a police patrol.

The SAPM said all subsequent (Inteqals) transfers had been cancelled, adding that now the matter was not between the Punjab government and the Sharif family but between the Sharif family and those from whom they had purchased the land.

To a question, he said lands had been retrieved after the due process and added that it was the responsibility of the government to retrieve government land from illegal possession.

He said Nawaz Sharif, who was a proclaimed offender, never gave explanation about his foreign assets but he just criticized institutions.