close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 17, 2021

Pakistan clinch T20I series against S Africa

Top Story

 
April 17, 2021

CENTURION, South Africa: Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 International at SuperSport Park here on Friday. It clinched a 3-1 series win for the tourists.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising when they reached 92 for one in the 10th over after bowling out South Africa for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.

But six wickets fell for 27 runs after Fakhar Zaman was out for a hard-hitting 60 off 34 balls before Mohammad Nawaz sealed the win with a six off the penultimate ball.

Pakistan’s 3-1 series win completed a clean sweep of four successful series against South Africa during the season.

Latest News

More From Top Story