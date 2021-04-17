IMF-PTI deal, Track-II diplomacy: Rabbani wants discussion in joint sitting

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday demanded that the government immediately call a joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the IMF-PTI deal and Track-II diplomacy between India and Pakistan.

“The session with reference to the Track-II diplomacy can be held in-camera,” he said, adding that the federal government is treating Pakistanis as if they have been colonized. He said the news of the IMF-PTI deal was leaked through documents released by the IMF and now the Track-II diplomacy between India and Pakistan has been exposed by the UAE ambassador to the US.

Rabbani said the Pakistani nation is sovereign and has every right to participate in decision-making with reference to their future. He said the government does not realize that by isolating people from the process of national decision-making, they are further alienating a population which already feels that they have no stake in the state and that the state is failing to deliver. “Decision-making limited to the elite may have been possible in the 60s, but now excluding people will give rise to extreme movements and sectarianism,” he said.