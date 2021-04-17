Two die after dog bite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two victims of dog-bite died in Khairpur and Thatta on Friday.
Reports said a stray-dog had bitten a boy, identified as Nadeem Chandio, in village Fatah Ali Chandio in district Khairpur.
He was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his wounds due to unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine.
The deceased’s parents demanded justice and registration of a case against municipal administration, Khairpur. In another incident of similar nature, a dog had bitten Roshan Mallah, s/o Ramzan Mallah, a municipal committee Thatta employee, who could not survive though he was shifted from Thatta to Karachi for treatment.