JI questions repeated cabinet reshuffles

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq Friday questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan shuffling his cabinet again and again, without producing any positive results.

He said it seemed the PM was providing every cabinet member with an opportunity to enjoy different ministries during their stint in the government.

This method has never been adopted in the world and it was also surprising for the people of Pakistan, who are suffering from lack of basic facilities, he said in his address to party workers’ gathering here.

He said Imran Khan was managing the country like a cricket ground, but he should keep in mind that tactics of replacement of positions would not work in the presence of incapable players.

He said the ruling elite were the root-cause of the country’s problems. He said the players in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team had been part of all old setups and now they were “busy” to accomplish the so-called mission of “change”. He said it seemed the government would not be able to provide any relief to masses in remaining two years of its tenure also. He said the government acted as protector of the status quo and could not meet the public expectations.