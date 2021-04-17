Waziristan chamber joins United Business Group

PESHAWAR: The North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced to join the United Business Group (UBG).

They announced the decision as a delegation of UBG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led its chairman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Ghazanfar Bilour visited the newly established chamber, said a press release.

Other members of the delegation were UGB KP coordinator Haji Muhammad Afzal, secretary-general Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Muhammad Sadiq Afridi, Syed Jawad Kazmi, Jabbar Shinwari, Syed Hammad Kazmi, Zamrak Hussain, Senator Sadaat Hussain Shah, Khalid Hafiz Paracha, Syed Ali, Faisal Kazmi and Nasir Khan Safi.

Ghazanfar Bilour and members of the delegation congratulated the Saifur Rehman Wazir and Qadirullah Wazir for establishing the North Waziristan chamber. They assured to extend full cooperation to the trader community of North Waziristan for improving war-ravaged businesses of the district to help them contribute to the national economic development.

The UBG office-bearers hoped a new journey of economic progress would be initiated after the establishment of the chamber in North Waziristan as is evident by the opening of Ghulam Khan trade route, the launch of Pak-Afghan trade, setting up of fruit and vegetable markets and other steps.

Participants on the occasion praised the services of Syed Jawad Kazmi and congratulated him for making success in setting up a new Chamber in North Waziristan district.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Sadiq Afridi, Syed Jawad Kazmi termed the establishment of the North Waziristan chamber as a milestone achievement.

They extended heartfelt congratulations to chamber elders Qadirullah Wazir, Saifur Rehman and members of the executive committee.

Saifur Rehman Wazir thanked the UGB delegation members and vowed to jointly work with them.