CTD chief asks FIA to take action against TLP

KARACHI: The Provincial Counterterrorism Department Chief, Omar Shahid Hamid, has requested the Cyber Crime Unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh to register cases against the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for inciting violence and hate on the social media.

DIG Omar Shahid said the CTD Sindh has initiated action against individuals who used the social media to incite violence, spread hate and glorified the assaults on law-enforcement personnel. A list of TLP-related social media accounts has been identified and a complaint has been lodged with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing.