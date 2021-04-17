Hapless Afghan widow appeals for help

PESHAWAR: A poor Afghan widow with seven children, three of them unable to speak, have appealed to the philanthropists for shelter and financial assistance.

In her appeal, the hapless woman, Laila Bibi, said she had lost her spouse and parents to the conflict in Afghanistan and was living in Peshawar forced by the circumstances.

The wretched woman said currently she is working as a maid with a Hayatabad-based Afghan family but was unable to meet even the basic needs of her children.

Laila Bibi said she was unable to make ends meet and was in urgent need of shelter and cash assistance for the medical treatment of her disabled children. She requested the philanthropists to extend her a helping hand on humanitarian grounds to steer her out of the trying circumstances and save her family from a looming disaster.

Those interested in offering any help can contact the needy woman on cell phone 0307 591 4767.