250 Bajaur cops complete training

KHAR: Passing out parade of a batch of Bajaur police was held in the district headquarters on Friday.

The cops were trained by the Frontier Corps North from January 15 to April 21, 2021. The army and FC instructors trained 250 cops during the period.

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer Kaukab Faroooq and officials of FC, army and police, while commandant Bajaur Scouts was chief guest on the occasion.